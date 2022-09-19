BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The 85th Hollidaysburg Community Farm Show kicks off Tuesday, Sept. 19 with its doors opening to the public at 4 p.m.
Adults and young farmers will show off their crops, produce, things to wear, and more at the Hollidaysburg Senior High School Sports Building. There will also be cornhole, pie-eating and milk-drinking contests.
Exhibits are judged Tuesday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. after they set up Monday night and Tuesday morning. Exhibits are also open to the public on Wednesday and Thursday.
Here’s a full list of events and times:
|Monday, Sept. 19
|6 to 10 p.m.
|Committee Preparation/Exhibits Enter
|Tuesday, Sept. 20
|8 to 10 a.m.
|Exhibits Enter
|10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
|Exhibits are judged (not open to public)
|4 to 10 p.m.
|Exhibits open to public
|5:30 to 6:30 p.m.
|Milk-drinking Contest
|7 to 8 p.m.
|Pie-Eating Contest
|Wednesday, Sept. 21
|8 a.m. to 9 p.m.
|Exhibits open to public
|4:30 to 7:30 p.m.
|Junior Cornhole Contest
|Thursday, Sept. 22
|8 a.m. to 8 p.m.
|Exhibits open to public
|4:30 to 6 p.m.
|Hay Bale Throwing Contest
|8 to 10 p.m.
|Exhibits Removed
You can find more information on the show at its website.