BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A store owner is speaking out after he was arrested by State Police for selling Delta 8 THC products.

According to federal law, these products are legal, and Pennsylvania has also legalized all derivatives, cannabinoids, and isomers of hemp except for Delta 9 THC, according to Senate Bill No. 335, House Bill No. 1899, and Senate Bill No. 936.

But that’s not what police are telling Michael DeAngelo, owner of Our CBD Hollidaysburg.

He has an easy way to distinguish Delta 8 from Delta 9.

Delta 9 THC comes from cannabis, which is illegal in Pennsylvania. Delta 8 comes from hemp, which is federally legal after the Hemp Farming Act of 2018.

“I always tell people, when they don’t understand the difference, there’s a jalapeno pepper, there’s a green pepper,” DeAngelo said. “They’re both peppers, but they’re two different things. People don’t seem to quite understand there’s a difference between hemp and marijuana. We are not a pot shop.”

You can find CBD and D-8 products at gas stations, convenience stores, and other shops like DeAngelo’s.

He said he started his company for people to find alternatives to harder drugs. His business was stationed in Altoona for four years before moving to the current Hollidaysburg location.

He said he’s never had any legal issues — until last week when the trooper arrested him.

“He said, you’ve been misinformed for the past five years, it’s never been legal in the state of Pennsylvania,” DeAngelo said. “And they hauled me off to the magistrate.”

In a statement to WTAJ, state police say they can’t comment on any ongoing investigation, but they point to three state laws that mention THC is illegal. None of the statutes, however, mention the substance coming from hemp — instead, they say it’s derived from cannabis.

DeAngelo is wondering why they’re only targeting his store and not the other ones that sell the same products. But he wants to warn other business owners the same thing could happen to them.

“[The magisterial judge] said they were all next,” DeAngelo said.

He said he didn’t receive any prior notice or warning that what he had to take Delta-8 products off the shelves like he did with THC-O, which he said he promptly did when it was made illegal in the state.

“It’s shipped here on FedEx, USPS, or UPS,” DeAngelo said. “If it’s a narcotic, for lord’s sakes, why does the state let them ship the stuff in? Why do they come to me?”

He also said he doesn’t repackage any products he receives and puts them right from the boxes to the shelves.

However, police got a search warrant and took almost all of his inventory away. What remains are Delta-8 bud, which is the physical plant you can smoke, and CBD products.

Danny Rivera, a fellow Delta-8 store owner and supporter of DeAngelo’s store, said he thinks police are using outdated laws to justify the arrest.

“They’re trying to point to Act 64, which is the Pennsylvania version of the controlled substances act,” Rivera said. “That bill addressing cannabinoids was last amended in 2016. The Federal Farm Bill in 2018 would supersede that.”

Get daily updates on local news, weather and sports by signing up for the WTAJ Newsletter

DeAngelo is staying open despite police recommending he’d close, or else he said they’ll arrest him again.

With the little inventory he has left, however, he said if he doesn’t get his products back, he may be forced to close down.