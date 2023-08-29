HOLLIDAYSBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Hollidaysburg School District superintendent is officially moving on after 23 years with the district.

Doctor Robert Gildea has said that he is going to Lower Dauphin School District in the Harrisburg area after their school board voted to make him their next superintendent. Gildea will be making $190,000 according to his new contract.

Gildea has served in the Hollidaysburg Area School District since 1990. He began his professional career as an elementary school teacher at Allegheny #1 Elementary (1990-1993) and Frankstown Elementary (1993-2000) schools. Dr. Gildea then proudly served as principal of Foot of Ten Elementary for twelve years (2000-2012).

During the 2012-2013 school year, he was the principal of the newly formed Hollidaysburg Area Cyber Academy as well as the district’s Athletic Director.

On July 1, 2013, Dr. Gildea became the Superintendent of Schools for the Hollidaysburg Area School District.