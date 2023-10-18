HOLLIDAYSBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — The show must go on. Or in this case, the parade must go on.

The Phoenix Volunteer Fire Department is looking to the community to help offset some of the costs for this year’s Halloween parade.

The fire department, located in Hollidaysburg, has planned its 87th annual Halloween parade for Saturday, Oct. 28.

In previous years, the department has pulled money from its operating budget, but they are now asking the community to help in any way they can.

“Any amount is thankful. We’ll take whatever you want to give. It can be fifty dollars, or it can be ten dollars,” Troy Rudy, Chairman of the Parade said.

Donations given to the department will go towards prize awards for floats and mummers, along with compensation for local high school bands.

Rudy said the parade will happen indefinitely, but the fire department would love the support of the community to make this year’s parade a memorable experience.

To donate to the parade or become a sponsor, email the fire department at pvfdhalloweenparade@gmail.com.