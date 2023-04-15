Students say goodbye to new friends as the service came to a close

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Friday was a bittersweet day for some Hollidaysburg Area High School students and their new friends in the German-American Partnership Program (GAPP).

One German student partnered up with a Hollidaysburg student and stayed with their family for two weeks with the full group’s final full day together on Friday before the German students fly home on Sunday.

The German students got a taste of American culture, explored Hollidaysburg and the greater Blair County region, visited places like New York City, Washington, D.C. and Niagara Falls, and learned school is a bit different in the States than back at home.

The students, both American and German, said it was an experience of a lifetime, and they’re not ready for it to end.

“It’s been like a movie,” Hollidaysburg student Julia Schmouder said. “We’re pretending like it’s not ending. So many people cried today.”

Julia made a new lifelong friend in Katharina Dewalz, who stayed with her family. They were one of 17 pairs for the program’s 23rd year.

It’s the first time in five years the program was able to happen after the last one was canceled due to COVID-19.

Julia and Katharina got to know each other over the fall through Facetime and instantly connected.

“I remember at the train station [when we first met], for a second, everyone just looked at each other like a nature documentary, and then we just went up and hugged each other,” Dewalz said.

They even made friendship bracelets for each other — Julia made one with American flag colors for Katharina, while Katharina made one with German flag colors for Katharina.

They’re even flipping roles this summer.

“I’m going to Germany in two months and I’m staying with her for a while,” Julia said. “Katharina is then coming back here in the fall, and then I’m going back again [to Germany] in the winter. We have it all planned it out.”

Get daily updates on local news, weather and sports by signing up for the WTAJ Newsletter

Julia and Katharina will be one of 12 pairs reunited in Germany this summer.

The group had their goodbye party at Slinky Action Zone on Saturday.