BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Hollidaysburg Heritage will once again be offering guided tours this fall season where history buffs, residents and visitors can explore the town’s storied past.

3 guided tours will be available to choose from on five dates starting on Saturday, Sept. 10 that include Historic Homes of Allegheny & Walnut Streets, The Canal Basin and North Montgomery Heritage. Tourists can also choose to participate in a bonus presentation and a delicious brunch at the historic U.S. Hotel before the tour.

Tours start at 12:15 p.m. and last for an hour and a half. All tours are recommended to anyone who is interested in history, architecture or those who enjoy educational events.

The cost for a tour starts at $14 and tours with the optional brunch cost $28. All proceeds benefit the Hollidaysburg Area Public Library.

Hollidaysburg became a registered National Historic District in 1985 as a way to preserve “the character” of pre-1900 Hollidaysburg.

For tour dates, registration and more information, visit the Hollidaysburg Heritage Guided Tours website.