BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — With the Fall season right around the corner, one town is offering guided tours for residents and visitors to learn a bit of its history.

The Hollidaysburg Heritage Guided Tours will begin on Saturday, Sept. 16 and offer three different guided tours. Tourists have the opportunity to explore the historic homes of Hollidaysburg, the canal era, The Diamond and more.

Before each tour, guests can have the opportunity to enjoy brunch at the historic U.S. Hotel on South Juniata Street. Brunch is at 11 a.m. and tours begin at 12:15 p.m.

The walking tours last about 90 minutes. The cost is $14 per person for the guided tours and $30 for the brunch and tour combo.

Get daily updates on local news, weather and sports by signing up for the WTAJ Newsletter

The tours are recommended for anyone interested in history, local lore, architecture, or engineering, or who just enjoys educational events.

For available tour dates, reservations and information, visit HHGTours.org.