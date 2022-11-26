BLAIR COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) — With the holiday season in full swing, another Christmas tree lighting took place in Hollidaysburg Friday evening.

Hollidaysburg borough hosted its annual WinterFest Tree lighting along with a soup sampling between 5 -7 p.m. The fest was free to attend but participants who wanted to vote in the soup sampling had to buy tickets for $6.

The 25-foot tall tree was light (video above) and has over 14,000 lights on it. There were also nine soups to sample with over being over 20 gallons.

“The atmosphere is very exciting,” Melanie Ramsey, Director of Activities and Events, said. Everyone was full of SOUP, and also ready to hear the Christmas carols, and when the tree lights up, that’s the best part of the whole thing.”

The organizers said there were about 2,000 people that attended the tree lighting.