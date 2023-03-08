BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A 52-year-old man is facing hundreds of felony charges on accusations that he was sexually abusing a young girl for years starting when she was 6.

William John Stonebraker, of Hollidaysburg, allegedly began sexually assaulting the girl when she was 6 years old and continued to do so until she was 12, according to charges filed by state police. The girl told investigators that Stonebraker told her not to tell anyone or else he would go to jail.

William J. Stonebraker, 52, via Blair County Prison

The first time Stonebraker assaulted the girl, he put his genitals on her after telling her to take her clothes off and get on a bed, police noted from the interview with the girl. Then, when the girl was between 8 to 11 years old, she claimed he was sexually assaulting her approximately twice a week.

The girl told troopers that at the age of 10 to 11, Stonebraker had her watch him have sex with a woman and told her not to leave until they were finished. She said this happened again when she was 12.

Also during the time she was 10 to 11 years old, the girl alleged that Stonebraker strangled her.

Stonebraker faces 634 charges, which include involuntary deviate sexual intercourse with a child, aggravated indecent assault with a person less than 13 years old, indecent exposure, corruption of minors, strangulation and indecent assault of a person less than 13 years of age.

He was lodged in Blair County Prison after failing to post his $250,000 cash bail on Monday, March 6. However, he posted it the next day through a bail bondsman. A preliminary hearing is slated for March 28.

This isn’t the only case Stonebraker faces. According to online court documents, he was charged with nearly 600 other related counts, including involuntary deviate sexual intercourse of a person less than 16, aggravated indecent assault of a person less than 16, indecent assault of a person less than 16, indecent exposure, endangering the welfare of children, corruption of minors, and unlawful contact with a minor – sexual offenses. These charges were filed in 2020.

Stonebraker is scheduled for a trial list review on April 10 and has an omnibus pre-trial motion hearing scheduled for May 4 for his previous case.