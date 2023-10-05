BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Hollidaysburg man is in jail after he was accused of assaulting another man and sending him to the hospital.

Jason Morgan, 39, was arrested by Hollidaysburg Borough police on Tuesday, Oct. 3 when he was found walking in town. Morgan allegedly resisted arrest and tried to punch an officer before he was taken into custody.

Police were first sent to an apartment building along Jones Street at 11:57 p.m. for a disturbance. Officers first spoke to a woman who said she and Morgan got into an argument and he left on foot. The woman claimed Morgan was intoxicated which led to the argument.

Jason Morgan, 39, of Hollidaysburg. Image provided by the Blair County Prison.

As police were searching the area for Morgan, a man was found at the backside of the apartment building. The man, who was a resident at the apartment building, told officers he originally called 911 to report the disturbance and claimed Morgan assaulted him when he left.

According to a criminal complaint, the man said Morgan was standing in the common area outside his apartment when Morgan shoved and punched him multiple times. The man claimed he fell to the ground and Morgan continued hitting him in the head.

Police noted in court documents a large bleeding contusion was seen on the right side of the man’s head and blood was found on the floor in the common area. A small pool of blood was also reportedly seen on the floor where the man said he landed. The man was taken to UPMC Altoona for his injuries.

Get daily updates on local news, weather and sports by signing up for the WTAJ Newsletter

An officer later found Morgan walking north toward the Jones Street and Garber Street intersection. Morgan was instructed by the officer to put his hands behind his back. According to the complaint, Morgan attempted to run away and hit the officer as he was being placed in handcuffs.

Police said Morgan gave up when another officer arrived to assist. According to court documents, Morgan allegedly commented “Why did that guy peek his head out being nosey.”

Morgan was arraigned on Wednesday morning and taken to the Blair County Prison where he’s being held on $30,000 bail. He’s charged with felony aggravated assault, attempted escape, attempted assault, resisting arrest and two counts of harassment.