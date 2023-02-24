BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Hollidaysburg man has been accused of providing drugs to a man that caused a deadly overdose. Now he’s behind bars facing charges.

Michael Geiger, 56, is facing multiple felony drug charges including drug delivery resulting in death charges.

On Nov. 11, 2022, police responded to a 24-year-old man, identified as Zachariah Coccia, of Bellwood, suffering from cardiac arrest. Police noted in the complaint that by the time EMS and law enforcement officials arrived, the man was already dead from a suspected overdose.

An autopsy showed Coccia had xylazine, fentanyl, norfentanyl, 4-ANPP and acetyl fentanyl in his system.

Officers from the Bellwood Borough Police Department found drug paraphernalia around his body including syringes laying on the floor. They also found a cell phone that was taken as evidence.

In an interview with one of Coccia’s relatives, they told police that on Nov. 11, after picking him up from work he asked to stop at a house along 4th Avenue in Altoona. The relative took him there and waited until Coccia returned. The relative told police they saw Coccia talking with a man with short gray hair on the front porch, according to the criminal complaint.

On Nov. 22, police returned to Coccia’s residence and found additional evidence including white baggies stamped “Scrooge McDuck,” according to the complaint.

Police found additional drugs and paraphernalia in a plastic pencil box under the Coccia’s bed. According to the police report, there were 24 Scrooge McDuck baggies containing suspected heroin, seven used syringes, two razor blades and two bottle caps and a spoon with white residue. Police also found a cigarette pack in a sandwich bag filled with buprenorphine hydrochloride/naloxone hydrochloride (Suboxone 9-2 Mg) sublingual strips on a table near his bed.

On Nov. 29, police found Facebook Messenger audio calls on Coccia’s phone from Geiger saying “I got 200.”

On Feb. 1, Coccia’s relative met with officers at the Bellwood Police Station for a photo lineup. Police said they immediately picked Geiger out of the lineup, whom they believed was talking with Coccia on Nov. 11.

Gieger has had multiple other run-ins with the law in the past. In December 2022, Geiger was arrested after being accused of having a large black knife outside a Sheetz in Bellwood. Geiger had to be tased after allegedly making threats to hurt officers.

Geiger is behind bars in the Blair County Prison after failing to post $750,000 bail. He’s facing felony drug delivery resulting in death, manufacturing, delivery, or possession with the intent to deliver, criminal use of communication facility charges along with misdemeanors for recklessly endangering another person and illegal possession of a controlled substance not regulated.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for March 14.