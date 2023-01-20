ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Hollidaysburg man was sentenced to multiple years in prison for an overdose death that occured in Altoona over three years ago.

Robert Patterson, 46, was sentenced on Thursday, Jan. 12 to serve a minimum of 8 years to a maximum of 20 years incarceration, according to Blair County District Attorney Pete Weeks. Patterson was charged in 2019 with felony drug delivery resulting in death along with other felony drug charges.

Robert Patterson, 46, of Hollidaysburg. Image provided by the Blair County Prison.

On Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019, police and emergency responders were sent to a residence in the city for a man who was in cardiac arrest. After EMS attempted the revive him, the man was pronounced dead by the Blair County coroner.

An investigation by the Altoona Police Department found the man had overdosed on heroin that was given to him by a woman who had bought it from Patterson. Police identified the woman as Nicole Keller, 42, of Altoona.

According to court documents, Patterson had purchased the heroin in Philadelphia and had exchanged text messages and phone calls with the man about selling him drugs. When questioned by police, Keller said she purchased the heroin from Patterson at his home on Saturday, Nov. 16.

When the man overdosed the following day, Keller reportedly called Patterson to come to the man’s residence to help him. Patterson gave the man two doses of Narcan and attempted CPR before Keller called 911, according to the criminal complaint. Patterson later admitted to police he was on parole for previous drug charges.

Police noted that 10 packets of heroin were found in the man’s home after a search warrant was implemented. Several drug related items were also found at Patterson’s home including packets of heroin, syringes, packaging materials, multiple marijuana pipes and a crack pipe.

Keller was also charged in 2019 with felony drug delivery resulting in death and other felony drug charges. She waived her charges for court with a court date scheduled for Feb. 10.