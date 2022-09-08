HOLLIDAYSBURG, Pa (WTAJ) — To honor and celebrate the incredible accomplishment of the Hollidaysburg Area Summer Baseball League, they are getting their own day of celebration.

Hollidaysburg Mayor, Joe Dodson has proclaimed that Sept. 8, 2022, is the official “2022 Hollidaysburg Area Summer Baseball League Day” in Hollidaysburg Borough!

The team was told of this gesture on Wednesday, Sept. 7 as Dodson, along with American Legion 516 hosted the boys and their families.

Get daily updates on local news, weather and sports by signing up for the WTAJ Newsletter

The Hollidaysburg Area Summer Baseball League became the first team from Blair County to make the tournament and finished in 4th among American teams and in the top eight of the tournament.