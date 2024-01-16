HOLLIDAYSBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Hollidaysburg Police Department is currently investigating a hit-and-run crash that happened on Saturday night.

The incident left a home damaged, and the homeowner, Richard Albright, worried for the safety of his family. The crash happened near the intersection of Bedford Street and Newry Street.

“My wife was in the house and my son was in too, and it sounded like the whole house shook when the truck hit it,” Albright said.

The crash was caught on camera and the video has since been shared on the Hollidaysburg Police Department Facebook page.

In the video, you see a vehicle coming around the corner. In just a few second, they lose control and slam into Albright’s home.

Moments later, the truck can be seen speeding away.

“I think the speed limit over here is 25 mph. They don’t do 25. They come around the [railroad] tracks and they floor it. They run the stop sign all the time,” Albright said.

The family can’t use the front entrance of the house since the crash. It left a hole in the side of his home, causing cold air to drift in and prevent them from properly heating the home.

Albright said he’ll have to wait for warmer temperatures to assess all of the damage.

He’s questioning the way the road was designed, because there have been multiple accidents by the intersection and near his home.

“The way they designed it and did it, they put a turn right here in front of my house. Now what it’s doing is just drawing all the cars into my house, and I hope we get something done about it,” Albright added.

Police believe the vehicle seen in the video is a Ford truck.

Anyone that recognizing the truck, or has information is asked to contact the Hollidaysburg Police Department at (814) 695-3711.