BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Police in Hollidaysburg are warning residents to not send money to an organization that claims to support the department.

According to Hollidaysburg police, they received information about a scam where residents received a letter in the mail from an organization called “Citizens Behind the Badge.” The letter reportedly said any money donated to the organization will benefit the police department.

Police said the department is not affiliated with the organization and does not seek donations through mail. They also ask residents who receive similar letters to not send any money.

The police department added they will continue to aggressively pursue anyone that commits these crimes and asks anyone with information regarding a suspect in the scam to contact local law enforcement.