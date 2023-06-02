HOLLIDAYSBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — Summertime is for fun, sun, and vacation. But when you leave your house, there’s nowhere to take your pets, until now.

Four Paws Retreat is now accepting summer reservations to help you out when you and your family head out on a family trip.

The retreat, located at 1454 Turkey Valley Road, will accept all kinds of dogs and owner Katie Frank is excited for the outdoor opportunities to provide the dogs will a daycare and boarding service.

“I just want to make this a place for people to feel comfortable leaving their dogs while they’re on vacation,” Frank said.

With 20 kennels and no limit on how long pups can stay, Frank said she’s excited to bring more dogs services to the area.

“My biggest thing was I want the boarding dogs to be out playing all day…..other than to eat or sleep,” Frank said.

For more information about Four Paws Retreat, call 814-207-5050.