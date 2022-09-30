BLAIR COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – Safe driving was the inspiration behind a special visit to the Hollidaysburg Area High School.

State Farm Agent Lisa Manicelli sponsored the visit from the PA DUI Association. The association brought its DUI simulator to students for a unique experience. The DUI simulator promotes safety and showed students what it’s like to drive impaired or distracted.

Hollidaysburg students got to drive in a DUI simulator.

Educators and officials hope that the experience will sink in and lead to smart decisions.

“I also hope that they share that with their friends because I think as a teen you have the opportunity to impact others, so maybe that will help them influence someone else to make a good choice,” Manicelli said.