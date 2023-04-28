BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) – The Hollidaysburg Veterans’ Home (HVH) is partnering with the James E. Van Zandt VA Medical Center and Blair County Emergency Management on Saturday to conduct an active shooter exercise.

The exercise will take place on Saturday, April 29 from 8 a.m. – 2 p.m. at the veterans home on Veterans Blvd. in Duncansville.

The exercise will provide HVH, and local law enforcement and emergency responders an opportunity to train in a safe, controlled environment where they can work through realistic scenarios.

During the exercise, local community members may see an increased presence of law enforcement and emergency responders at HVH. Resident care will not be impacted by the exercise.

Only official participants, visitors and volunteers will be allowed to enter the HVH grounds during the exercise.