BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — As a way to celebrate the holiday season, Pennsylvania’s Adjutant General visited the Hollidaysburg Veteran’s home.

Major General Mark Schindler, along with several National Guard members stopped, by the home to visit with residents, families and employees. Schindler remarked how this time of the year can be lonely for the residents, so it is important that they feel included.

“There’s nothing that perks some of these veterans up more than seeing someone in uniform,” Schindler said. “There’s a special kind of connection that happens between that resident and the person in uniform.”

The group spent time sharing stories with the residents about their time serving as well as talking with the staff and families, thanking them for the things they do for the veterans.

Schindler also highlighted the many programs and services that are available to Pa.’s more than 700,000 veterans. For more information on the veteran services offered, visit the DMV’s website.