BLAIR COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ)– For the first time, the Hollidaysburg Veterans Home hosted an Oktoberfest event for their residents and families Thursday.

From 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., residents and their families were entertained with live music and received a variety of German and fall food choices. The home decided to do an event like this to celebrate the end of the pandemic.

Commandant of the home, Sam Dunkle, said many residents had been confined to their rooms for the past three years. The festival allowed them to mingle and visit with their family members.

Activities Manager, Valerie Kerfoot, said this also got all the residents involved. Events they usually do, such as the carnival and field trips, only allow a handful of residents to come.

“Any chance they get to have something different that they don’t normally have, from the cafeteria, which is awesome normally, but just the different variety of foods and everything,” Kerfoot said. “They love that. They love getting off the unit. They love having a chance for their family to come in and do something with them.”

The home will continue with the tradition during the fall.