BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A coal mining project could earn $10,000,000 to $12,000,000 for the Hollidaysburg Borough Authority if the plan is approved.

The Latrobe-based company Robindale Energy is asking the water authority and the Pennsylvania Game Commission to mine around the Mule Shoe Reservoir in Juniata Township.

Although the dam is the main source of water for Hollidaysburg Borough, it won’t harm the watershed, according to Director of Community Facilities and Water Operations Rick Pope.

“The one thing they don’t want to do is to ruin the watershed for future generations,” Pope said. “We’ve got a very good water supply coming in through the Mule Shoe Reservoir, and that’s certainly nothing we ever want to tamper with.”

Pope said Robindale would be mining three coal seams if the project is approved.

“Below that, there’s a clay core that would stop any of the water from filtrating down into the ground. It would run the water on a northwesterly basis which is away from the watershed area.”

He added any surface water that runs off from Robindale’s project would fall into sediment ponds to let the water separate.

Robindale would work for about 10 to 15 years for a mine that would span over 120 acres. Pope said the water authority already had a public meeting last Thursday, April 27, when they discussed the project, and there was no public comment.

They’ll bring up the idea at their next meeting at 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday, May 16, where they also plan to decide if they want to sign an agreement with Robindale.