BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Hollidaysburg woman is facing over 200 felony charges after she and a man were accused of sexually abusing a young girl for years.

Marie Stonebraker, 41, was arraigned in Hollidaysburg district court on Friday, May 5, nearly two months after William Stonebraker, 53, of Hollidaysburg, was also arraigned for the alleged abuse.

According to court documents, state police were informed by Child Youth Services about sexual abuse reported by a teenage girl. The juvenile accused Marie and William of forcing her to watch them have sex and being sexually assaulted by them when she was younger.

Marie Stonebraker, 41, of Hollidaysburg. Image provided by the Blair County Prison. William Stonebraker, 53, of Hollidaysburg. Image provided by the Blair County Prison.

During an interview at the Children’s Advocacy Center on Dec. 1, 2022, the girl told authorities of an incident that happened when she was 10 or 11 years old. She claimed she was told to stay and watch William and Marie have sex until they finished, according to the criminal complaint. The girl told police this happened again when she was 12 years old.

She then explained to authorities that Marie would touch her inappropriately in the shower beginning when she was 5 years old until she was 11.

State police noted the girl said Marie engaged in other sexual acts with her and wrote on a piece of paper about Marie kissing her inappropriately when she was 7 years old.

Get daily updates on local news, weather and sports by signing up for the WTAJ Newsletter

Marie was placed in the Blair County Prison where she’s being held on $200,000 bail. She’s charged with one felony count of involuntary deviate sexual intercourse with a child, 72 counts of aggravated indecent assault, two counts of indecent exposure, 75 counts of corruption of minors and 73 counts of indecent assault of a person less than 13 years of age.

William faces 634 charges including involuntary deviate sexual intercourse with a child, aggravated indecent assault, indecent exposure, corruption of minors, strangulation and indecent assault of a person less than 13 years of age.

Both have a preliminary hearing scheduled for Tuesday, May 23.