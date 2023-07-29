BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Hollidaysburg woman is behind bars after police said she trespassed while on drugs with her child left alone at home.

Police have charged Olivia McEwen, 27, with criminal trespassing and endangering the welfare of children.

Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) said around 10:55 p.m. on Wednesday, July 26, they responded to a woman trying to break into a residence along Pond Street in Frankstown Township.

When troopers arrived, they found McEwen in a children’s tree house laughing uncontrollably, smiling and waving, according to the report. Troopers repeatedly asked McEwen to get out of the treehouse. PSP also said McEwen told them she lived at the residence before changing her story to say she knew who lives there and that it’s not illegal to break into someone else’s house.

McEwen eventually told police her address and allegedly admitted to using LSD and marijuana, according to a report from state police. She also told troopers that she left her 4-year-old child at home alone.

Troopers took McEwen into custody and conducted a welfare check on her child. They found the 4-year-old alone and unsupervised with drugs and drug paraphernalia in the residence, according to the police report.

McEwen was taken to PSP Hollidaysburg where troopers said she became argumentative, combative and kicked and tried bitting a trooper. She was then taken to Blair County Prison, where she remains after failing to post $20,000 bail.

In addition to criminal trespassing and endangering the welfare of children, she’s also facing charges for felony resisting arrest and public drunkenness and similar misconduct.

Her preliminary hearing is scheduled for Aug. 8.