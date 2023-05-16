BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Hollidaysburg woman was arrested after Pennsylvania State Police say she sold meth to an undercover cop twice in March.

Carlotta Delreal, 48 (Blair County Prison)

Carlotta Delreal, 48, of Hollidaysburg, was charged with felony counts of possession with intent to deliver and criminal use of a communications facility after an informant allegedly went to troopers saying they could get meth from Delreal.

According to the criminal complaint, a deal was made with the informant to meet Delreal on March 2 at a Rutter’s to buy half an ounce of meth for $500. After making the purchase, using recorded state funds, the undercover trooper had Delreal’s phone number and later began trying to set up a second buy.

Delreal allegedly met with the undercover officer at Sheetz near PNG field on March 22 before following her to her home in Stonehedge. The undercover officer said Delreal got into their car in her driveway and exchanged more meth for $600 which was also recorded state funds, the criminal complaint reads.

Delreal was arraigned on her charges and placed in Blair County Prison with bail set at $40,000.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled May 18.