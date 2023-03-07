JOHNSTOWN, Pa. (WTAJ) – The Somerset & Cambria County Chamber of Commerce will be partnering with several others to host the 2023 Megashow.

The Megashow is a home, garden and business expo and it’s set to take place starting on Friday, March 17 through Sunday, March 19.

This year’s show will take place at the Galleria Mall and will feature over 100 vendors. The vendors will be of all different varieties, but you can find a full list on the Megashow website.

During the event, there will be product demonstrations, home improvement ideas, prize drawings, giveaways and much more.

The event is brought to you by the two counties’ chambers of commerce as well as the Somerset & Cambria County Builders Association.

On Friday and Saturday, the event will be open from 10 a.m. – 8 p.m. On Sunday, the show will be open from Noon until 5 p.m.

You can find more information about the event on the Megashow website.