(WTAJ) — February had the largest month-to-month increase in existing home sales since July 2020, jumping 14.5% from January, according to the National Association of Realtors.

But Blair County realtors say the rise doesn’t tell the whole story, and it’s a bit misleading because the year-to-year sales are down.

“This is February over the month of January. January was not so hot,” Adam Conrad, Broker/Owner of Perry Wellington Realty in Hollidaysburg said. “Last year, sales and prices were significantly better, and we’re seeing that locally as well.”

However, even with the Federal Reserve increasing interest rates, homes continue to sell, both nationally and in Central PA, because the demand for homes still exceeds the supply.

“We need listings. But when we get those listings, and they’re fairly priced, but they’re selling right away,” Bob Pennington, Broker/Owner of Coldwell Banker Town & Country Real Estate in Altoona said. “In my opinion, you’ll do as well selling now as you ever did.”

Pennington thinks the interest rate increase is affecting the sellers more. They either don’t want to risk selling at a higher rate or just don’t put their house on the market because they just don’t think it would sell.

Conrad said the key for sellers right now is setting a fair price — something attractive for both the buyer, but also is worth it to the seller.

“Now is the selling season, so you want to get your house on the market before your neighbor does,” Conrad said. “Don’t let them take your buyer away.”

Buyers have less purchasing power than last year because of the higher interest rate, but they may have to compensate as well if they want to pay less, according to Conrad.

“My advice to buyers right now is put up with the fact the kitchen might be a shade of green you don’t like,” Conrad said. “The tile might not be what you like, the carpet might not be what you like, and put a little elbow grease into the home you’re going to buy to help be able to get into that home now.”

Conrad said both buyers and sellers can get a good deal in this market with careful consideration.