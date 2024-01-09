BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Do you know how many homeless people are in Blair County?

That number will be determined shortly after the Blair County Community Action Program does this year’s annual ‘Point-in-Time’ count.

The Point-in-Time (PIT) count documents the number of unsheltered people experiencing homelessness on a single night in January. The United States Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) requires that Continuum of Care programs (CoCs) conduct an annual count of people experiencing homelessness.

The Blair County Community Action Program is considered a CoC, and their count determines how much funding they’ll receive from HUD to assist with the homeless population of the county.

“We have volunteers come in and we send them out to cover all of Blair County. When we come in contact with someone that’s unhoused, they do a brief survey if they want to. Then they get a care package,” said Amber Urish, the Coordinate Entry Specialist and Housing Counselor with the Blair County Community Action Program.

The count is scheduled for Jan. 24 from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Before it happens, the program is looking for more people to help. Anyone who volunteers must be over the age of 16. Volunteers will be given a route within Blair County to search for people in need and provide them with care packages.

The care packages include essentials like toiletries, snacks, water and solar chargers.

“It’s really nice to be able to do these things, like provide the hot meal and really get 1-on-1, face to face and give them some supplies so that they feel comfortable enough to open up to us so we can help them in the best way that they need help,” Urish said.

Along with care packages, Urish also said that each individual will be provided with a cold-weather sleeping bag. It’s comfortable for temperatures down to 14 degrees. With the emergency poncho it provides, the user will be comfortable in below 0-degree temperatures.

The program said that something they really need right now is Jerky snacks. Urish said they are expensive, but they like to have some in every bag they give out.

“I think it really just shows someone’s in the middle of winter; they’re not just standing out there for fun. So, we really can get a good snapshot of people that really don’t have any resources,” she said.

Unsheltered individuals who need a hot meal can receive one at the Hope Drop-in Center at 711 9th Avenue in Altoona, or at the Blair County Community Action Program at 2301 Beale Avenue on the night of the count.