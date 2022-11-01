ALTOONA, Pa (WTAJ) – One Halloween display always gets a lot of attention, especially once people realize that a majority of the props are handmade.

John Isenberg and his son go all out for Halloween each year with decorations. They live at 500 Tennyson Avenue in Altoona and are still inviting the public to stop by to see the décor.

Year after year they make a lot of what you see in their display by hand and are happy to talk to anyone who takes an interest.

“Everybody loves it and once they find out that we make everything, except for the plastic skeletons and the tombstones,” John Isenberg said. “The tombstones we’ll start making this year, but yeah once they find out that it’s all homemade it’s just like you’ll have people stand here for hours and talk to you, which I enjoy doing that.”

John and his son also have a YouTube channel, RAI Adventures, where you can see how they make all of their Halloween decorations.