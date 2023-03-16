ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — A hometown favorite restaurant in Altoona will be reopening soon under new management.

Tim’s American Cafe, located at 1600 Crawford Avenue, is set to reopen on Monday, March 20. The new owner Paul Charles said he’s excited to continue operating the same restaurant the community has come to love. Charles added he plans to add a few new features to the menu.

Starting on March 20, the cafe will be open for lunch and dinner Monday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Tim’s first opened in 1992 and served traditional American home-cooked meals like steak, seafood and tavern-style food. The restaurant offers dine-in, takeout and catering.