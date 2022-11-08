BEDFORD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — State police are actively investigating after two people were found dead following a fire in Everett Borough Tuesday.

On Nov. 8 around 3 a.m., state police were sent to an active fire at the 200 block of West Main Street. During the investigation, they reported finding two people dead. The nature of the incident was ruled an intentional homicide.

Troopers said there is no current threat to the public, but the investigation is going.

