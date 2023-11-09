JEFFERSON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — State police are investigating a homicide in Jefferson County where a man has been arrested after a shooting Thursday afternoon.

The incident occurred in the Clover Township area. Troopers were sent to the scene after they were told a man possibly shot a person and left.

According to state police, the man returned to the scene but then ran on foot. He was later found and taken into custody. There are no active threats to the public.

State Trooper Vaughn Norbert said the person who was shot died and state police are treating the incident as a homicide.

Further details remain limited at this time. Stick with WTAJ News on air and online as this story will be updated when more information becomes available.