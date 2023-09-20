CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) – Three days of arguments in the homicide trial for Glen Chester Johnston wrapped up on Wednesday.

Johnston, 61, of DuBois is accused of killing 46-year-old Jude Srock in March 2022, after Johnston suspected his wife of having an affair with Srock.

It was noted in the original complaint around 4:15 p.m. on March 17, 2022, police arrived at the area of West Long Avenue and South Franklin Street in DuBois, where they found Srock with a bullet wound to his head. Srock died at the scene.

During the third day of the trial, Johnston testified before the jury to give his side of the story.

In Johnston’s testimony, he explained that a day prior to the incident his wife was to be with friends, however, she allegedly was not, and after searching, Johnston located Srock’s blazer in a parking lot outside an apartment belonging to a friend of Srock. Johnston alleged that a confrontation in an alleyway between himself and Srock unfolded after spotting him with his wife.

Srock allegedly became angry, yelling “You beat your wife, you don’t know how to take care of your wife.” Johnston stated he then went home and his wife returned the next morning.

On March 17, 2022, Johnston testified that his wife went out again but not before they had an argument about the night before. After an attempt to reach her by phone around 10 p.m., Johnston said he got worried so he left sometime between midnight and 1 a.m. to look for her.

Johnston also revealed that he kept two guns locked in his car and away from his wife because she had previously spoken about committing suicide. While explaining what happened next, Johnston said he went back to the apartment from the night before where he met with Srock to talk. Johnston alleged that Srock “puffed” out his body to appear bigger and that’s when Johnston pulled out the gun with his right hand. The gun accidentally went off with a bullet hitting the ground, according to Johnston. Srock then allegedly began to stumble backward and the weapon fired again hitting Srock in the head and killing him.

“I completely lost it, I was so angry and mad,” Johnston said. “I had no intention of killing him, I couldn’t believe what happened.”

Johnston claimed during his testimony that he was not aiming and both shots were accidents.

After firing the gun, Johnston said he fled the scene, went home and contemplated suicide. He went on to explain that after getting a hold of his wife, he decided he would turn himself in to the City of DuBois Police which he stated he did.

Johnston was charged with criminal homicide; aggravated assault — first-degree felony; aggravated assault — second-degree felony; two misdemeanor counts of simple assault and a misdemeanor count of recklessly endangering another person.

Before ending his testimony, Johnston said he first learned of the alleged affair in November 2021 but wanted to “figure things out” to continue the 40-year marriage. He also alleged that his wife had multiple affairs at the beginning of their marriage.

Closing arguments are to begin on Thursday morning.