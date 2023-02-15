CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — At the county commissioner meeting on Tuesday, Feb. 14 they proclaimed that February 20th would now be known as Hoodie-Hoo day.

But you may be asking, what is Hoodie-Hoo Day?

Hoodie-Hoo is a mythical creature who sleeps in the winter, and Hoodie- Hoo Day is celebrated nationally.

On Hoodie-Hoo Day, people are supposed to make noise and wave their hands to wake the Hoodie- Hoo up to drive them away to bring an early spring.

It has been celebrated in Clearfield County for well over a decade. But the past couple of years due to COVID the celebration was limited. But this year, Hoodie-Hoo is being unmasked.

“Resurrection of Hoodie Hoo day, since COVID is pretty much over, this year we’re going to unmask Hoodie Hoo at the Express Café,” Organizer Jane Kee Yare said.

Hoodie-Hoo day is celebrated on the 20th. But this year it falls on President’s day so according to the Clearfield Revitalization Corporation the group is celebrating a little early.

The event will take place Friday, Feb. 17th from 11:30 a.m. – 1 p.m. outside of the the Express Café in downtown Clearfield.