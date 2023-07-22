ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ)– After registering in Heritage Plaza in downtown Altoona, teams took to their assigned court out of the thirty-five set up on the streets for HoopsFest 2023.

HoopsFest is a tournament where three and four-player teams compete in thirty different age divisions. Founder Jim Kilmartin says that the event started twenty-one years ago in Tyrone as a way to connect with their community.

“Two hundred and sixteen teams, players from six different states and a different nation, Italy,” said Kilmartin. “My gosh, it just warms my heart just so much when I watch kids and players and people just come together every single year.”

Kilmartin says that they see a lot of the same players every year, but are always excited to welcome new players like William Kales. Kales is from Altoona and participating for the first time this year in the 16-year-old division. He says that he was blown away watching the younger players before their game got started.

“The younger kids out here playing, like what are they five, six or seven,” said Kales. “I just watched their games and it was amazing, the fact that they started from so young is amazing.”

Aside from the tournament, HoopsFest features a kids zone and a shot contest and ends with the dunk contest, won by Altoona native and Bishop Guilfoyle student Trevor Rehm.

“I’ve been practicing for this for a long time,” said Rehm. “Me and my dad would go to the gym, we’d plan out my dunks. But some of the players took my dunks so I had to switch it up a little bit and create some on my own.”