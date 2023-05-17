ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) – HoopsFest is back and organizers for the event are preparing for a slam-dunk this year.

The 3-on-3 basketball tournament is set to take place on Saturday, July 22 in the city center of Altoona. The event works to raise money that benefits youth and community organizations. Teams of at least 3 and up to 4 can sign up for the competition and they’re a variety of age divisions.

Teams can register for $150 and this includes a $25 non-refundable deposit if you have to cancel. It started in 2001 in Tyrone, through Joshua House, to provide a great family-friendly community event.

HoopsFest benefits multiple youth and community organizations and outreaches including Joshua House, Arrows Christian Academy, and Center City Church City Blessings – Park Revitalization. It was founded by Jim and Jessica Kilmartin.

“We’re really expecting after having that two-year layoff, moving it here to Altoona to get a feel for how it was going to go, it went so well last year,” Jim Kilmartin said “We really are expecting more increase and growth. So we had 185 teams last year, we’re really expecting 250 to the 300 mark.”

Divisions for 2023

Adults

Men’s All-Star (Highest Level of Competition)

Men’s Competitive (2nd Highest Level)

Men’s Recreational (3rd Highest)

Men’s Really Rec (4th Highest Level)

Women’s All-Star (Highest Level of Competition)

Women’s Competitive (2nd Highest Level)

40 & Over

50 & Over

Boys

8U – 8 or under

10U – 10 or under

11U – 11 or under

12U – 12 or under

13U – 13 or under

14U – 14 or under

16U – 16 or under

18U – 18 or under

Girls

8U – 8 or under

10U – 10 or under

11U – 11 or under

12U – 12 or under

13U – 13 or under

14U – 14 or under

16U – 16 or under

18U – 18 or under

Any teams registering for a school-aged division must provide proof of age for each of their players. Acceptable forms for proof of age include a birth certificate, school document, driver’s license, or any other official document that has the child’s date of birth. The age for these divisions is based on the player’s age as of July 1st of the current year.

The deadline to register is Saturday, July 15. You can read the rules for the tournament here.

You can also learn how to volunteer for the event or sponsor the event here.