CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) – The Hope Fire Company of Northern Cambria presented several awards last night to deserving workers.

The company presented the 2022 fire fighter of the year award to Josh Swope and thanks him for his dedication.

They also presented the 2022 climbing the ladder award to Hunter Bracken.

Get daily updates on local news, weather and sports by signing up for the WTAJ Newsletter

The ceremony took place on Tuesday, Feb. 14.