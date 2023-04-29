CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) — Lifetime member and president of the Hope Fire Company of Northern Cambria Fred Nastasi has passed away at 76 years old.

In a Facebook post from the fire company, Fred passed away peacefully at his home on Friday, April 28. Fred was the president of the Hope Fire Company for over 50 years.

Photo: Hope Fire Company Northern Cambria

Fred was not only the Hope Fire Company’s president, he was the former president for the Cambria County Fire Association and Central District Volunteer Fire Association.

According to the fire department, he was a big asset to the community through his role at the department and his services to Barnesboro Borough and Northern Cambria Borough as a secretary for over 40 years.

Details surrounding calling hours and funeral service are currently unknown. This story will be updated when that information is made available.