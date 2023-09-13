ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — A unique attraction at the Horseshoe Curve will soon be back in service after it was shut down in 2020 for repairs.

The Railroaders Memorial Museum said the cable-guided funicular at the historic landmark will be placed back in service in the near future with hopes of opening it before the end of 2023. According to a site update post on Facebook Wednesday, extensive mechanical and electrical issues were discovered by the device’s original manufacturer during an inspection in 2020.

The funicular was shut down for the inspection but was not reopened due to a labor and parts shortage that delayed the repairs. However, all the needed repairs were finally completed this summer.

A thorough approach has been taken with the repairs and analysis of the funicular to ensure compliance, safety, and reliability. Pending the selection of a state-qualified inspection firm, the funicular will be placed back in service in the near future, ideally before the end of 2023. This work has been made possible by a private foundation and through the support of our visitors. Statement released by the Railroaders Memorial Museum.



The funicular is mainly used by visitors with limited mobility to access the observation area without using the stairway. The visitor center will transition to its fall schedule starting Monday, Sept. 18.

