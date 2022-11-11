DUNCANSVILLE – The Horseshoe Curve of the Harley Owners Group chapter is continuing its tradition of donating personal care items to veterans at the Veterans Home on Veterans Day.

The Hog Chapter purchases the personal care items from the proceeds of a soup and sandwich sale that took place earlier this year.

The Hog Chapter along with Roundhouse Harley-Davidson will be donating gently used Harley-Davidson t-shirts to veterans.

“It’s a t-shirt trade-in day,” Jim Patterson, Horseshoe Curve HOG Chapter Director said. “Guys bring in their Harley-Davidson t-shirts. Roundhouse Harley-Davidson gives them 10% off towards new ones. Then on top of that, we supply food. We don’t sell it, we ask for donations for it. This year was an exceptional year, we raised over $500.”

This year marks the fifth year the Hog Chapter has donated personal care items to veterans on Veterans Day. He also mentioned that this year donated shirts were the most they’ve ever received.