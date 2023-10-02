ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — Hoss’s Steak and Seafood is celebrating its 40-year anniversary with a discount on the wildly popular soup and salad bar.

Hoss’s opened their first store in 1983 in DuBois and has since grown to 29 locations in Pennsylvania and one in West Virginia.

This Friday, October 6, the company is celebrating its 40 years by offering its iconic soup and salad bar for only $5.99, typically $12.99 for dinner and on weekends.

The soup and salad bar offers multiple soups, a build-your-own salad bar, breads, nachos, and desserts.

The company is also throwing it back to 1983 with a 14-ounce sirloin and fries that you can add the soup and salad bar to and get a 40th Anniversary drinking glass.

