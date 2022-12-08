BLAIR COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) — A part of Dunnings Highway in Blair Township is closed as crews fight a house fire outside of Newry.

Details are limited but crews were called out around 1:20 p.m. on Thursday to a house fire along the 16000 block of Dunnings Highway in Duncansville. According to 511 Pa, Dunnings Highway/ William Penn Road is closed in both directions between Mill Road and Newry Lane.

According to fire crews at scene, a dog was rescued from the scene but they are still looking for other pets.