CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Firefighters are on the scene of a house fire that erupted in downtown Clearfield on Tuesday.

Emergency crews were sent to the home at 421 West Front Street at 11:50 a.m. after police called in the fire. After arriving at the scene, firefighters found a heavy amount of flames coming from the second floor of the home.

Clearfield Fire Department Chief Andrew Smith said one person was injured in the fire and received medical treatment from EMS. The home was deemed a total loss, according to Smith.

Fire marshalls were called to the scene to investigate the cause of the fire.

According to 511PA, West Front Street on Route 322 was closed between Nichols Street and Fulton Street for the fire. The road was reopened.

Stick with WTAJ as this story will be updated when more information becomes available.