SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– Residents of a Somerset County home are now displaced after a morning fire tore through the building.

Just before 10:30 a.m. Monday, firefighters were called to the 400 block of Northfork Road in Lincoln Township for a reported structure fire, according to Somerset County 911.

There were two dogs and five puppies that were stuck inside the home and died, dispatch said. No other injuries were reported.

The Red Cross was called to assist since the home is considered a complete loss.

Multiple fire departments from Sipesville, Somerset, Bakersville, Stoystown, Acosta, Boswell, Jennerstown and Westmoreland County, as well as Somerset ambulance responded to the fire, according to dispatch logs.

A Pennsylvania State Police Fire Marshal is investigating the cause.