JOHNSTOWN, Pa. (WTAJ) – Cambria County SERT will be holding a safety event this month in conjunction with several other groups.

SERT along with the Pennsylvania State Police, Cambria County Sheriff’s Department, Cambria County District Attorney’s Office and the University of Pittsburgh at Johnstown Police will be holding an event titled “Keeping your House of Worship Safe.” It’s set for Monday, May 8 at 6 p.m. at the Chapel located at the University of Pittsburgh at Johnstown.

It’s open to all faiths and houses of worship. The program will focus on situational awareness, red flags, and simple pragmatic steps houses of worship can take to ensure the safety of the building and the people who worship there.

The evening will conclude with a roundtable question and answer segment. Several speakers will be there to present information and the help to lead the roundtable.

Expected to attend and present and/or participate in the roundtable discussion are:

Sheriff Don Robertson

District Attorney Greg Neugebauer

SERT Commander Captain Mike Plunkard

PSP Troop A Information Officer Cliff Greenfield

Rev. Reginald C. Floyd of St. James Missionary Baptist Church and current Police Officer

Lieutenant Daniel Dunn of Pitt Police

Get daily updates on local news, weather and sports by signing up for the WTAJ Newsletter

All leaders of, or a representative of, houses of worship in Cambria County are strongly encouraged to attend.