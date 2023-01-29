ALTOONA, Pa (WTAJ) — A house search lead police to arrest a man who’s accused of selling drugs.

Michael Brecht, 47 of Altoona, is facing drug delivery charges after police found multiple different drugs during a search.

Officers searched Brecht’s residence around 1:45 a.m. on Jan. 27 and found the following, according to court documents.

10.6 grams of Nik U tested methamphetamine

A small bag of suspected LSD

A small number of psilocybin mushrooms

One brass knuckle

$1,630 on Brecht and in his room

A small amount of Nik U tested marijuana

Multiple electronic scales and packing material

Police said all of the items, except some of the money, were found in Brecht’s bedroom.

Brecht is behind bars in the Blair County Prison after failing to post $50,000 bail. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Feb. 8.