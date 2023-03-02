ELK COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — House to Home celebrated its Ridgway store opening with a ribbon cutting for the public and officials.

House to Home is a clothing, furniture, and formal gown retail store that is affordable for everyone. They are focused on positively impacting communities and residents in need. Some items are even given to people in need for free.

“Everything in the store is priced affordably for anyone to shop here and for those circumstances where people are referred from agencies, people have house fires things are given to them for free or discounted,” Regional Director Angel Smith said. “It’s a very great need in this area, number one for the clothing.”

House to Home also partners with several locations in Elk County including CYS and CAPSEA to get the necessary items needed to residents.

There are three stores in the area, one in DuBois, one in Altoona, and now one in Ridgway. The Ridgway store is located at the Tri-County Church on Center Street.

Smith said she wants House to Home to be a place where people come to feel comfortable.

“Coming in and shopping and getting what you need is important. we like to provide a nice environment so people can spend time and leave with everything without a worry.” Smith said.

The store accepts donations of clothes, furniture, and formal gowns anytime during store hours. The Ridgway location is open Tuesday through Saturday 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.