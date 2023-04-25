CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) – The Pennsylvania Resources Council (PRC) will be hosting a household chemical collection event this May.

The collection will enable area residents to conveniently dispose of materials such as cleaners, paints, stains and varnishes, batteries, motor oil and pesticides. The event is scheduled for Saturday, May 20 from 9 a.m. – 1 p.m. at the Concurrent Technologies Corp. EFT Facility in Johnstown.

All participants must register in advance by visiting www.prc.org/CollectionEvents or by calling 412-488-7490 ×1.

A $20 fee will cover the cost of disposing of up to 10 gallons/50 pounds of aerosol cans, automotive fluids, chemistry sets, electronic cigarettes, gasoline and kerosene, household cleaners, mercury thermometers, paint products, pesticides/garden chemicals, photo chemicals and pool chemicals.

Loads exceeding 10 gallons/50 pounds will be subject to additional fees at the discretion of the on-site staff. Participants will also pay $12 per fire extinguisher and $15 per pound of liquid mercury.

Participants should pack all materials in their car trunks or truck beds and then stay in their vehicles while the contractor unloads the materials. The certified contractor will process the hazardous wastes for proper disposal.