BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)- The Jaffa Shrine in Altoona will be holding a household hazardous waste collection event on July 29 from 8 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Pre-registration is required for this event and can be done on the Intermunicipal Relations Committee website.

There will be a $20.00 base charge per vehicle with an additional charge of $0.50/lb for all paints being dropped off. This base charge is payable at the event via cash or check only.

The following items will be accepted at the event:

Fluorescent bulbs and tubes

Automotive fluids (used motor oil, antifreeze and oil filters)

Pesticides and fertilizers

Flammables and corrosives (such as paint thinner and drain cleaner)

Aerosol cans

Latex, oil-based and spray paints

No medications, batteries, electronics, smoke detectors, thermostats, explosives, ammunition, or tires will be accepted.

The committee asks everyone in attendance to follow guidelines by staying in their vehicle at all times due to health and safety regulations. All materials that need to be recycled must also be placed in the trunk or truck bed.

Volunteers are needed for the collection. For more information please call (814) 942-7472 or

email education@ircenvironment.org.