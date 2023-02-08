ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — A housekeeper is accused of cleaning more than houses after $16,000 was cleaned out of a bank account where a woman got her social security checks deposited, Altoona police report.

Court documents show that Jennifer Potts, 52, of Altoona, is facing multiple felony charges after an investigation into the missing finances from February to July 2022.

According to the criminal complaint, Potts was hired by a woman as a housekeeper. The woman told investigators that she gave Potts her debit card to get some groceries in February 2022 and didn’t see her again until July 2022.

Potts allegedly claimed to the woman that she was in the hospital for those months, but the woman began to suspect otherwise after a rent check bounced, according to her account to police.

The woman said she called Blair County Senior Services to seek help to find out what was going on, which led to the involvement of detectives from the Altoona Poice Department.

Through the course of the investigation, detectives reported that they found various payments from the woman’s account that specifically had Potts’ name on them sent via Facebook Pay. Other platforms were noted as well, including CashApp and Amazon Digital. Investigators also said they found three other accounts that were opened online under the woman’s original account.

According to the criminal complaint, a total of $16,006.47 was missing from the woman’s account between March and July 2022.

Potts, during an interview with police, alleged that the woman told her the money was Potts’ and Potts could do whatever with it, the complaint shows.

When asked about the woman having dementia, Potts claimed she was unaware the woman had that diagnosis, investigators noted.

Potts was charged and arraigned Wednesday morning, Feb. 8, and released on $25,000 unsecured bail.