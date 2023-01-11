CLEARFIELD COUNTY (WTAJ)– Five members from the Houtzdale Fire Company attended the Decatur Township Supervisors meeting Wednesday, Jan. 11

They were looking for answers as to why the township chose to change its fire services affiliation to Columbia Fire Department, which is located in Osceola Mills.

Jeff Arnold, president of the Houtzdale Fire Company, says that they reached out to the township via email and phone on four separate occasions to discuss a new contract. They were denied a meeting each time.

“It seems like they completed a deal behind closed doors and didn’t make anybody aware of it,” says Arnold. “We just found out through a third party.”

Firefighters were allowed to speak during the public comment portion of the meeting for ten minutes, and the frustration on both sides was apparent. Firefighters expressed concern over Columbia’s distance from the township and the division that the move could cause between the companies and the township.

“At its closest point we’re only a mile away from the township line, and to that point where they have chosen to go with Columbia of Osceola Mills, they’re at least six miles away,” says Arnold.

Arnold says that he is most worried about what the move could mean for the residents of the township, and volunteer fire companies everywhere.

“I’m concerned for the residents,” says Arnold. “The township supervisors are not taking their best interest. It’s hard to hear. I’m really concerned that someone is going to die because the township supervisors are saving a penny and not really caring about the people that elected them. Volunteer fire companies are already limited in numbers the numbers have been going down for forty years now. And now the municipalities don’t want to assist the fire departments in any way.”

The Houtzdale Fire Company posted an official statement on their Facebook page expressing their anger with the township supervisors over the change.

Supervisors during the meeting told the firefighters that there is nothing they can do now that the contract is signed, but that they are welcome to come to them in three years to discuss a new proposal.

When asked after the meeting for more information on what went into the decision to change their fire services affiliation, the supervisors offered no further comment.